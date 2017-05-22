Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BitConnect Coin Sees Massive Growth Amid a Surge in Adoption

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Bitcoin, Press Release | 0 comments

May 5, 2017, Ashford, UK – The UK-based Bitcoin startup, BitConnect is witnessing continued growth of its BitConnect Coin cryptocurrency. The growth trend follows the company’s previously announced records in value and market capitalization during Q1 2017. The open source, community driven P2P cryptocurrency only entered the market on the 11th of January 2017 but recorded a market … Continue reading BitConnect Coin Sees Massive Growth Amid a Surge in Adoption

The post BitConnect Coin Sees Massive Growth Amid a Surge in Adoption appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.