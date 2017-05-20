BitPay Joins The Growing List of Companies Passing on Bitcoin Transaction Fees To Customers

The growth of the Bitcoin ecosystem is also proving to be one of its greatest problems. With a mounting number of unconfirmed transactions, transfer costs are going up. This move forces companies to come up with creative solutions. Unfortunately, that means these companies pass transaction fees on to their customers. Bitpay is the latest company … Continue reading BitPay Joins The Growing List of Companies Passing on Bitcoin Transaction Fees To Customers

The post BitPay Joins The Growing List of Companies Passing on Bitcoin Transaction Fees To Customers appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

