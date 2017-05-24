Bitpay’s Bitcoin Prepaid Card Now Available to 131 Countries

On May 22, Bitpay’s chief commercial officer, Sonny Singh, revealed its prepaid bitcoin debit card product will now be available in 131 countries. Initially, the card was only available for U.S. residents but due to the expansion users worldwide can now convert bitcoin into spendable euros, pounds, and many other fiat currencies.

Bitpay’s Bitcoin Visa Debit Card Goes Global

Bitpay’s recent announcement will mark the company’s pre-paid Visa card as the first cryptocurrency tethered debit card that’s available to over 130 countries worldwide. The Atlanta-based firm believes the improved accessibility of the Bitpay card will enable global citizens the ability to utilize the tool with their digital currency savings.

“Today’s news makes the Bitpay Card the first prepaid Visa debit card available for bitcoin users in both the United States and in major bitcoin-using countries such as the UK, Germany, China, Japan, Argentina, and Brazil, along with 125 other nations,” explains Bitpay.

With a growing bitcoin user base and a bitcoin market cap of $36 billion, the Bitpay Card is poised to become a powerful spending tool for bitcoin users around the world.

‘More Convenient Than Online Exchange Methods’

According to Bitpay, the company has issued over 15,000 cards since revealing the bitcoin debit card in May 2016 and has a waiting list of applicants as well. The card available for bitcoin users was the first to offer conversion ability in all 50 U.S. states.

“The card is significantly more convenient, more affordable, and faster — by an order of days — than many online exchange methods for bitcoin today,” Bitpay’s announcement states. “The Bitpay Card’s recent integration with Bitpay’s bitcoin wallet allows users to convert bitcoin funds to dollars, euros, or pounds on the card in one in-app swipe.”

What do you think of the Bitpay bitcoin card being available to 131 countries? Have you tried Bitpay’s Visa card? Let us know about your experiences and what you think about the bitcoin card in the comments below.

Images via Shutterstock, Twitter, and Bitpay.

