Bitstamp Now Accepts Credit Cards for Bitcoin Purchases In The US

Bitcoin exchanges are trying to make the process of buying cryptocurrency more convenient. Bitstamp, one of the world’s leading exchanges, recently enabled credit card support. This means customers in the US can buy Bitcoin with their credit card right now. Given Bitcoin’s recent upswing, it is only to be expected demand for cryptocurrency would increase. … Continue reading Bitstamp Now Accepts Credit Cards for Bitcoin Purchases In The US

The post Bitstamp Now Accepts Credit Cards for Bitcoin Purchases In The US appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC.

