Bizarre: Corpse allegedly refused to be buried until it took villagers to murderer’s house (Video)

According to Facebook user, Hagra Tembo who shared the video, a corpse allegedly refused to be buried until it took villagers to the house of the person behind the death.

Watch video after the cut…



Corpses allegedly refused to be buried until it took villagers to the house of the person behind the death A post shared by #LailasBlog (@lailasblog) on May 9, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

