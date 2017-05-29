Pages Navigation Menu

Black Democracy Day: Two dead as three-storey building collapses in Lagos

It was a black 2017 democracy Day celebration for some Lagos residents as a Three-Storey building located at Daddy Alhaja Street, Oke-Arin, Lagos Island collapsed with two persons reported dead while scores feared trapped.

Reports had it that the building collapsed at about 9 a.m.

Confirming the collapsed building, Director of the Lagos State fire service, Rasak Fadipe, said “We have commenced rescue operations at the site.”

Details soon…

Collapsed three-storey building in Lagos on Democracy Day

