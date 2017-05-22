Pages Navigation Menu

Black Eyed Peas to perform at Champions League final

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Entertainment, Sports | 0 comments

The Black Eyed Peas are set to perform at the opening ceremony for the Champions League final on June 3. A performance by Alicia Keys last year meant the Real Madrid-Atletico Madrid final started four minutes late at the San Siro in Milan. The Black Eyed Peas will become the second act to appear at…

