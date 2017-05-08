Pages Navigation Menu

Black rhinos: They are back! – Independent

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Africa


Black rhinos: They are back!
Finally, 10 eastern black rhinos have been relocated to the Akagera National Park in Rwanda from South Africa. Rhinos disappeared from the park about 10 years ago. The Rwanda Development Board (RDB) said the May 2 relocation of the rhinos was “a …

