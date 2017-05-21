Black Sunday: How Generator Fumes Killed Man and Two Ladies Inside One House in Edo…Details – Information Nigeria
Black Sunday: How Generator Fumes Killed Man and Two Ladies Inside One House in Edo…Details
Family and friends have been left thoroughly saddened after generator fumes killed a man and two ladies in Edo. Three persons have reportedly died from suspected generator fumes around Sapele road in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State, …
