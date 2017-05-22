Blame recession on 1999 constitution, not Buhari’s APC – Akande

Former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and elder statesman, Chief Bisi Akande, has said that the current economic recession rocking the country should not be blamed on President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress, APC, government but on the 1999 constitution.

Akande, a former Governor of Osun state, lamented that the 1999 constitution was riddled with inequalities as it allowed for the recognition of some states with more local government areas than others despite the fact that those with few LGAs could have more population than the others. He said this inequality makes for such states with more LGAs to have more allocations from the Federal government; a situation he said robs other states of even development.

Mr. Akande who spoke at a meeting in Iwo Town, Osun State during the Weekends also said that the constitution led to the agitations for break-up of the country and the restructuring being sung by many voices in the country.

“What we are saying, for instance, is that the constitution, which (according to 1999 census) gave Lagos State with 5,725,153 population 20 local governments, also gave Kano State with 5,810,494 population 44 local governments.‎

“The same constitution, which gave Anambra with 2, 796,510 population 21 local governments, also gave Jigawa with 2, 875,559 population 27 local governments.

“Such constitutional provisions seem capable of denying the federating components of Nigeria equal opportunities for accessing the national revenue allocations; hence the agitation for restructuring and resource control.

“Such agitations may not be healthy for community harmony, national security, peace and economic development”, he said.

“The constitution that can move Nigeria forward is the constitution that recognises the culture of the people in relation to their occupation,” he added.

