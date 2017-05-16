Blend and Dexterity: All Hail Nigeria’s Best Bartender

By Daniels Ekugo Diageo, the parent company of Guinness Nigeria Plc and the world’s leading premium drinks business hosted its maiden World Class competition at the Intercontinental hotel, Lagos. The event which took place on Thursday, 11th May 2017 saw a display of sublime bartending skills, as 8 of Nigeria’s best bartenders including; Kelvin Oduntan (Raddison Blu), Micheal Ikpo (Moore House, Lagos) , Jerry Effiong (RSVP Lagos), Henry Olorunmola (Hard Rock Café, Lagos), Micheal Toriola (Ivory Room, Abuja), Sunday Kangwa (Panache Resturant, Abuja), Jerry Nwaodochi (Sky Lounge, PH) and Haley Ekpetor (Castle Hotel,PH) all convened at the Soul lounge to compete for a place in the Global finals. The event sponsored by Diageo Reserve is aimed at discovering the world’s best bartender.

