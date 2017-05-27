Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Blessing Okagbare listed for IAAF Diamond League – Information Nigeria

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Blessing Okagbare listed for IAAF Diamond League
Information Nigeria
Former African sprints queen Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor has sneaked into Saturday's IAAF Diamond League meeting in Eugene, Oregon, USA following the final confirmation of athletes invited for the third in the 14-leg, money-spinning IAAF Diamond …
– is favourite for women's 200 metres at IAAF Diamond League meet today in the American city of EugeneStabroek News
Okagbare battles Olympic champion Bartoletta in EugeneThe Punch

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.