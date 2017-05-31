Blockchain.info Wallet Recommends a US$26 Bitcoin Transaction Fee Instead of A Normal Amount

Bitcoin transaction fees are a big problem in the ecosystem right now. These problems have persisted for some time, yet things are not improving. The Blockchain.info wallet seemingly recommends very large fees, for some reason. According to a report, the wallet suggests paying US$26 in costs for a Bitcoin transfer. These problems continue to escalate … Continue reading Blockchain.info Wallet Recommends a US$26 Bitcoin Transaction Fee Instead of A Normal Amount

The post Blockchain.info Wallet Recommends a US$26 Bitcoin Transaction Fee Instead of A Normal Amount appeared first on NEWSBTC.

