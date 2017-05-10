Pages Navigation Menu

Blockchain opportunities in the EU payments space will be discussed at Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Prague

Posted on May 10, 2017

An independent financial expert Ugo Bechis (Milan, Italy) will make a presentation at Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Prague on May 19. He will talk about the prospects and practical application of blockchain in the banking ecosystem of the European Union. Ugo Bechis is an independent e-Payments & SEPS Advisor. The range of his longstanding researches … Continue reading Blockchain opportunities in the EU payments space will be discussed at Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Prague

