Blow for Arsenal as Koscielny set to miss FA Cup final

France defender Laurent Koscielny is out of Saturday’s English FA Cup final match after Arsenal’s appeal against his suspension failed on Tuesday.

The English Football Association had dismissed Arsenal’s appeal against his red card in their 3-1 win over Everton on Sunday.

The defender bagged the red card in the 14th minute of their final match of the 2016/2017 English Premier League season.

Koscielny bagged the card after a tackle on Enner Valencia.

The 31-year-old will now serve a three-game ban, starting with the Wembley final against London rivals Chelsea on Saturday.

Arsenal’s woes are more compounded with club manager Arsene Wenger ,likely to be without centre-back Shkodran Mustafi.

The Germany international is recovering from a suspected concussion, but Saturday’s game may come too soon for him.

The situation is made worse for Arsenal by the fact that the duo’s fellow central defender Gabriel left Sunday’s game on a stretcher and is also a big doubt. (NAN)

