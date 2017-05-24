Blow to Wetang’ula after his brother, key campaigners join Jubilee – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
Blow to Wetang'ula after his brother, key campaigners join Jubilee
NASA co-principal Moses Wetang'ula during a past event in Bungoma county. /JOHN NALIANYA. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. NASA co-principal Moses Wetang'ula has been dealt a blow by his brother and youths close to him who have …
