Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Blow to Wetang’ula after his brother, key campaigners join Jubilee – The Star, Kenya

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Blow to Wetang'ula after his brother, key campaigners join Jubilee
The Star, Kenya
NASA co-principal Moses Wetang'ula during a past event in Bungoma county. /JOHN NALIANYA. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. NASA co-principal Moses Wetang'ula has been dealt a blow by his brother and youths close to him who have …
Kenya: Land Debate Dominates Hunt for 1.7 Million Coast VotesAllAfrica.com
Uhuru starts Coast tour in LamuDaily Nation
Big setback for Jubilee as Uhuru Kenyatta loses 600 party members to NASATUKO.CO.KE
The Standard –ZIPO.CO.KE –KDRTV
all 14 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.