Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Blow whistle against me if I am corrupt – Ortom dares critics – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 15, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Blow whistle against me if I am corrupt – Ortom dares critics
Daily Post Nigeria
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has dared those accusing him of corruption to expose him or any of his appointees by blowing the whistle. Ortom said this in Makurdi on Sunday at a dedication and thanksgiving service by Pastor Daniel Unongo, the …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.