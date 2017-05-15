Blow whistle against me if I am corrupt – Ortom dares critics

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has dared those accusing him of corruption to expose him or any of his appointees by blowing the whistle. Ortom said this in Makurdi on Sunday at a dedication and thanksgiving service by Pastor Daniel Unongo, the Government House Chaplain, whose wife delivered a set of twins after 18 years […]

