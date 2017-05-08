Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BMD could reach tipping point – Mmegi Online

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Mmegi Online

BMD could reach tipping point
Mmegi Online
The Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to be held tomorrow is a make or break for the future of the party. Given the recent developments within the party, it is possible that one faction might not pitch up

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.