BMW Ends Production of 6 Series Coupe

Production of the BMW 6 Series coupe quietly ended in February.

Shoppers can still get their hands on a 2018 BMW 6 Series Convertible or a 6 Series Gran Coupe, but the two-door model is noticeably absent.

The model itself is still available from dealerships if they happen to have one sitting on the lot, but the German automaker confirmed to Road and Track that production ended in February. It’s unclear if BMW is planning a successor, but spy photographers have caught what appears to be the next-generation 6 Series coupe testing earlier this year.

There have been reports, however, that BMW plans on replacing the 6 Series lineup with the new 8 Series model, which could be the prototypes spy photographers have caught on camera.

Other rumors have suggested the 6 Series could be replaced by a successor to the outgoing 5 Series Gran Turismo.

The only thing we do know is BMW has trademarked the 850, 860, M850 and M8 nameplates and whatever it’s working on is riding on the company’s CLAR platform.

(Source: Road & Track)

