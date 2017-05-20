BMW PGA Championship Field – 2017 BMW PGA Championship Player List

The 2017 BMW PGA Championship will be hosted at the Wentworth Club, Virginia Water in Surrey, England between Thursday May 25th and Sunday May 28th .

The provisional BMW PGA Championship player lineup has been announced includes 252 players. The defending champion at the 2017 BMW PGA Championship, Chris Wood, is included in the tournament entry list. The full BMW PGA Championship player lineup will be updated when the 1st round and 2nd round tee times have been announced.

2017 BMW PGA Championship Player List

The BMW PGA Championship field; find out who’s playing at the 2017 BMW PGA Championship, players ordered alphabetically:

Players Players Players Felipe Aguilar Ricardo Gouveia James Morrison Jaco Ahlers Branden Grace Matthew Nixon Thomas Aiken Richard Green Alex Noren Byeong Hun An Sébastien Gros Neil O’briain Pep Angles Julien Guerrier Thorbjørn Olesen Kiradech Aphibarnrat Peter Hanson Wade Ormsby Phillip Archer Chris Hanson Max Orrin Marcus Armitage Padraig Harrington Adrian Otaegui Seve Benson Tyrrell Hatton Hennie Otto Clément Berardo Grégory Havret Chris Paisley Nino Bertasio Benjamin Hebert Renato Paratore Lucas Bjerregaard Sebastian Heisele John Parry Alexander Björk Scott Hend Matthieu Pavon Thomas Bjørn Paul Hendriksen Eddie Pepperell Jacques Blaauw Scott Henry Damien Perrier Richard Bland Michael Hoey Paul Peterson Danthai Boonma Nathan Holman Thomas Pieters Grégory Bourdy David Horsey Carlos Pigem Gary Boyd David Howell Terry Pilkadaris Christian Braeunig Gary Hurley Panuphol Pittayarat Sam Brazel Greig Hutcheon Haydn Porteous Kristoffer Broberg Mikko Ilonen Garrick Porteous Daniel Brooks Daniel Im Ian Poulter Dean Burmester Trevor Immelman Julien Quesne Jorge Campillo Raphaël Jacquelin Alvaro Quiros Alejandro Cañizares Thongchai Jaidee Aaron Rai Laurie Canter Scott Jamieson Richie Ramsay Johan Carlsson Lasse Jensen Bernd Ritthammer Magnus A Carlsson Niclas Johansson Robert Rock S.S.P Chawrasia Richard S Johnson Jake Roos Ashley Chesters Andrew Johnston Justin Rose Thitiphun Chuayprakong Michael Jonzon Brett Rumford Darren Clarke Roope Kakko Jamie Rutherford George Coetzee Shiv Kapur Adrien Saddier Robert Coles Rikard Karlberg Poom Saksansin Nicolas Colsaerts Robert Karlsson Ricardo Santos Matthew Cort Anton Karlsson Reinier Saxton Nick Cullen Martin Kaymer Jason Scrivener Adilson Da Silva Ross Kellett Callum Shinkwin Jens Dantorp Simon Khan Marcel Siem Eduardo De Phachara Khongwatmai Lee Slattery Thomas Detry Thanyakon Khrongpha Jordan Smith Robert Dinwiddie Maximilian Kieffer Sebastian Soderberg Andrew Dodt Nathan Kimsey Clément Sordet Luke Donald Gary King Matthew Southgate Jamie Donaldson Søren Kjeldsen Gary Stal Bradley Dredge Alexander Knappe Joël Stalter David Drysdale Russell Knox Oscar Stark Victor Dubuisson Espen Kofstad Henrik Stenson Paul Dunne Mikko Korhonen Richard Sterne Simon Dyson Jbe Kruger Duncan Stewart Ben Eccles Chiragh Kumar Brandon Stone Rafa Echenique Maarten Lafeber Graeme Storm Pelle Edberg Joakim Lagergren Paul Streeter Johan Edfors Moritz Lampert Andy Sullivan Ernie Els Romain Langasque Julian Suri Nacho Elvira Pablo Larrazábal Piya Swangarunporn Borja Etchart Paul Lawrie Pavit Tangkamolprasert Ben Evans Soomin Lee Hideto Tanihara Ryan Evans Craig Lee Steven Tiley Jens Fahrbring Alexander Levy Peter Uihlein Oliver Farr Tom Lewis Jaco Van Zyl Niclas Fasth Haotong Li Erik Van Rooyen Darren Fichardt José-Filipe Lima Harold Varner Iii Richard Finch Thomas Linard Alvaro Velasco Ross Fisher David Lipsky Borja Virto Oliver Fisher Zander Lombard Sam Walker Trevor Fisher Mike Lorenzo-Vera Anthony Wall Matthew Fitzpatrick Shane Lowry Matt Wallace Tommy Fleetwood Joost Luiten Justin Walters Matt Ford Mikael Lundberg Jeunghun Wang Charlie Ford Paul Maddy Paul Waring Mark Foster Andrea Maestroni Marc Warren Graham Fox Matteo Manassero Romain Wattel Ryan Fox Stuart Manley Steve Webster Marcus Fraser Ryan Mccarthy Lee Westwood Florian Fritsch Richard Mcevoy Pontus Widegren Dylan Frittelli Paul Mcginley Bernd Wiesberger Nicholas Fung Ross Mcgowan Danny Willett Lorenzo Gagli Damien Mcgrane Oliver Wilson Stephen Gallacher Rory Mcilroy Jeff Winther Chris Gane Prom Meesawat Chris Wood Rahil Gangjee Francesco Molinari Y. E. Yang Ricardo Gonzalez Edoardo Molinari Fabrizio Zanotti

The post BMW PGA Championship Field – 2017 BMW PGA Championship Player List appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

