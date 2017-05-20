Pages Navigation Menu

BMW PGA Championship Field – 2017 BMW PGA Championship Player List

Posted on May 20, 2017 in Golf, News | 0 comments

The 2017 BMW PGA Championship will be hosted at the Wentworth Club, Virginia Water in Surrey, England between Thursday May 25th and Sunday May 28th .

The provisional BMW PGA Championship player lineup has been announced includes 252 players. The defending champion at the 2017 BMW PGA Championship, Chris Wood, is included in the tournament entry list. The full BMW PGA Championship player lineup will be updated when the 1st round and 2nd round tee times have been announced.

2017 BMW PGA Championship Player List

The BMW PGA Championship field; find out who’s playing at the 2017 BMW PGA Championship, players ordered alphabetically:

Felipe Aguilar Ricardo Gouveia James Morrison
Jaco Ahlers Branden Grace Matthew Nixon
Thomas Aiken Richard Green Alex Noren
Byeong Hun An Sébastien Gros Neil O’briain
Pep Angles Julien Guerrier Thorbjørn Olesen
Kiradech Aphibarnrat Peter Hanson Wade Ormsby
Phillip Archer Chris Hanson Max Orrin
Marcus Armitage Padraig Harrington Adrian Otaegui
Seve Benson Tyrrell Hatton Hennie Otto
Clément Berardo Grégory Havret Chris Paisley
Nino Bertasio Benjamin Hebert Renato Paratore
Lucas Bjerregaard Sebastian Heisele John Parry
Alexander Björk Scott Hend Matthieu Pavon
Thomas Bjørn Paul Hendriksen Eddie Pepperell
Jacques Blaauw Scott Henry Damien Perrier
Richard Bland Michael Hoey Paul Peterson
Danthai Boonma Nathan Holman Thomas Pieters
Grégory Bourdy David Horsey Carlos Pigem
Gary Boyd David Howell Terry Pilkadaris
Christian Braeunig Gary Hurley Panuphol Pittayarat
Sam Brazel Greig Hutcheon Haydn Porteous
Kristoffer Broberg Mikko Ilonen Garrick Porteous
Daniel Brooks Daniel Im Ian Poulter
Dean Burmester Trevor Immelman Julien Quesne
Jorge Campillo Raphaël Jacquelin Alvaro Quiros
Alejandro Cañizares Thongchai Jaidee Aaron Rai
Laurie Canter Scott Jamieson Richie Ramsay
Johan Carlsson Lasse Jensen Bernd Ritthammer
Magnus A Carlsson Niclas Johansson Robert Rock
S.S.P Chawrasia Richard S Johnson Jake Roos
Ashley Chesters Andrew Johnston Justin Rose
Thitiphun Chuayprakong Michael Jonzon Brett Rumford
Darren Clarke Roope Kakko Jamie Rutherford
George Coetzee Shiv Kapur Adrien Saddier
Robert Coles Rikard Karlberg Poom Saksansin
Nicolas Colsaerts Robert Karlsson Ricardo Santos
Matthew Cort Anton Karlsson Reinier Saxton
Nick Cullen Martin Kaymer Jason Scrivener
Adilson Da Silva Ross Kellett Callum Shinkwin
Jens Dantorp Simon Khan Marcel Siem
Eduardo De Phachara Khongwatmai Lee Slattery
Thomas Detry Thanyakon Khrongpha Jordan Smith
Robert Dinwiddie Maximilian Kieffer Sebastian Soderberg
Andrew Dodt Nathan Kimsey Clément Sordet
Luke Donald Gary King Matthew Southgate
Jamie Donaldson Søren Kjeldsen Gary Stal
Bradley Dredge Alexander Knappe Joël Stalter
David Drysdale Russell Knox Oscar Stark
Victor Dubuisson Espen Kofstad Henrik Stenson
Paul Dunne Mikko Korhonen Richard Sterne
Simon Dyson Jbe Kruger Duncan Stewart
Ben Eccles Chiragh Kumar Brandon Stone
Rafa Echenique Maarten Lafeber Graeme Storm
Pelle Edberg Joakim Lagergren Paul Streeter
Johan Edfors Moritz Lampert Andy Sullivan
Ernie Els Romain Langasque Julian Suri
Nacho Elvira Pablo Larrazábal Piya Swangarunporn
Borja Etchart Paul Lawrie Pavit Tangkamolprasert
Ben Evans Soomin Lee Hideto Tanihara
Ryan Evans Craig Lee Steven Tiley
Jens Fahrbring Alexander Levy Peter Uihlein
Oliver Farr Tom Lewis Jaco Van Zyl
Niclas Fasth Haotong Li Erik Van Rooyen
Darren Fichardt José-Filipe Lima Harold Varner Iii
Richard Finch Thomas Linard Alvaro Velasco
Ross Fisher David Lipsky Borja Virto
Oliver Fisher Zander Lombard Sam Walker
Trevor Fisher Mike Lorenzo-Vera Anthony Wall
Matthew Fitzpatrick Shane Lowry Matt Wallace
Tommy Fleetwood Joost Luiten Justin Walters
Matt Ford Mikael Lundberg Jeunghun Wang
Charlie Ford Paul Maddy Paul Waring
Mark Foster Andrea Maestroni Marc Warren
Graham Fox Matteo Manassero Romain Wattel
Ryan Fox Stuart Manley Steve Webster
Marcus Fraser Ryan Mccarthy Lee Westwood
Florian Fritsch Richard Mcevoy Pontus Widegren
Dylan Frittelli Paul Mcginley Bernd Wiesberger
Nicholas Fung Ross Mcgowan Danny Willett
Lorenzo Gagli Damien Mcgrane Oliver Wilson
Stephen Gallacher Rory Mcilroy Jeff Winther
Chris Gane Prom Meesawat Chris Wood
Rahil Gangjee Francesco Molinari Y. E. Yang
Ricardo Gonzalez Edoardo Molinari Fabrizio Zanotti

