BMW PGA Championship Saturday Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings

Round 3 of the 2017 BMW PGA Championship will be hosted at the Wentworth Club, Virginia Water in Surrey, England on [3rd round Saturday 27th May. The BMW PGA Championship round 3 tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:50 am local time.

The 66 players who made the cut, which was set at 33 under par, have been paired into two ball groups for day 3 of the tournament. The 3rd round tee time draw is based on leaderboard positions, tournament leader Thomas Pieters is paired with Scott Jamieson in the last tee slot of the 3rd round at 1:20 pm.

2017 BMW PGA Championship Round 3 Tee Times

The BMW PGA Championship 3rd round tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. All groups will start from the 1st hole.

Tee Times Players Players 7:50 AM Mikko Ilonen vs. Sébastien Gros 8:00 AM Scott Hend vs. Nicolas Colsaerts 8:10 AM Matthew Fitzpatrick vs. Thomas Bjørn 8:20 AM Chris Wood vs. Justin Rose 8:30 AM Romain Wattel vs. Paul Dunne 8:40 AM Stephen Gallacher vs. Paul Peterson 8:50 AM Alexander Levy vs. Andy Sullivan 9:00 AM Bernd Ritthammer vs. David Drysdale 9:10 AM Grégory Bourdy vs. Jorge Campillo 9:20 AM Dean Burmester vs. S.S.P Chawrasia 9:30 AM Danny Willett vs. David Horsey 9:40 AM Hideto Tanihara vs. Haotong Li 9:55 AM Florian Fritsch vs. Daniel Brooks 10:05 AM Anthony Wall vs. Alexander Björk 10:15 AM Pablo Larrazábal vs. Ian Poulter 10:25 AM David Howell vs. Bradley Dredge 10:35 AM Ernie Els vs. Thongchai Jaidee 10:45 AM Matteo Manassero vs. Niclas Fasth 10:55 AM Luke Donald vs. Peter Uihlein 11:05 AM Victor Dubuisson vs. Richie Ramsay 11:15 AM Peter Hanson vs. Alex Noren 11:25 AM Jordan Smith vs. Benjamin Hebert 11:35 AM Shane Lowry vs. Joost Luiten 11:50 AM Søren Kjeldsen vs. Kiradech Aphibarnrat 12:00 PM Tyrrell Hatton vs. Ross Fisher 12:10 PM Andrew Johnston vs. Nino Bertasio 12:20 PM Graeme Storm vs. Bernd Wiesberger 12:30 PM Jaco Van Zyl vs. Andrew Dodt 12:40 PM Johan Carlsson vs. Oliver Fisher 12:50 PM Henrik Stenson vs. Branden Grace 1:00 PM Byeong Hun An vs. Lee Westwood 1:10 PM Francesco Molinari vs. Maximilian Kieffer 1:20 PM Thomas Pieters vs. Scott Jamieson

