BMW PGA Championship Saturday Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings
Round 3 of the 2017 BMW PGA Championship will be hosted at the Wentworth Club, Virginia Water in Surrey, England on [3rd round Saturday 27th May. The BMW PGA Championship round 3 tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:50 am local time.
The 66 players who made the cut, which was set at 33 under par, have been paired into two ball groups for day 3 of the tournament. The 3rd round tee time draw is based on leaderboard positions, tournament leader Thomas Pieters is paired with Scott Jamieson in the last tee slot of the 3rd round at 1:20 pm.
2017 BMW PGA Championship Round 3 Tee Times
The BMW PGA Championship 3rd round tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. All groups will start from the 1st hole.
|Tee Times
|Players
|Players
|7:50 AM
|Mikko Ilonen
|vs.
|Sébastien Gros
|8:00 AM
|Scott Hend
|vs.
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|8:10 AM
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|vs.
|Thomas Bjørn
|8:20 AM
|Chris Wood
|vs.
|Justin Rose
|8:30 AM
|Romain Wattel
|vs.
|Paul Dunne
|8:40 AM
|Stephen Gallacher
|vs.
|Paul Peterson
|8:50 AM
|Alexander Levy
|vs.
|Andy Sullivan
|9:00 AM
|Bernd Ritthammer
|vs.
|David Drysdale
|9:10 AM
|Grégory Bourdy
|vs.
|Jorge Campillo
|9:20 AM
|Dean Burmester
|vs.
|S.S.P Chawrasia
|9:30 AM
|Danny Willett
|vs.
|David Horsey
|9:40 AM
|Hideto Tanihara
|vs.
|Haotong Li
|9:55 AM
|Florian Fritsch
|vs.
|Daniel Brooks
|10:05 AM
|Anthony Wall
|vs.
|Alexander Björk
|10:15 AM
|Pablo Larrazábal
|vs.
|Ian Poulter
|10:25 AM
|David Howell
|vs.
|Bradley Dredge
|10:35 AM
|Ernie Els
|vs.
|Thongchai Jaidee
|10:45 AM
|Matteo Manassero
|vs.
|Niclas Fasth
|10:55 AM
|Luke Donald
|vs.
|Peter Uihlein
|11:05 AM
|Victor Dubuisson
|vs.
|Richie Ramsay
|11:15 AM
|Peter Hanson
|vs.
|Alex Noren
|11:25 AM
|Jordan Smith
|vs.
|Benjamin Hebert
|11:35 AM
|Shane Lowry
|vs.
|Joost Luiten
|11:50 AM
|Søren Kjeldsen
|vs.
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|12:00 PM
|Tyrrell Hatton
|vs.
|Ross Fisher
|12:10 PM
|Andrew Johnston
|vs.
|Nino Bertasio
|12:20 PM
|Graeme Storm
|vs.
|Bernd Wiesberger
|12:30 PM
|Jaco Van Zyl
|vs.
|Andrew Dodt
|12:40 PM
|Johan Carlsson
|vs.
|Oliver Fisher
|12:50 PM
|Henrik Stenson
|vs.
|Branden Grace
|1:00 PM
|Byeong Hun An
|vs.
|Lee Westwood
|1:10 PM
|Francesco Molinari
|vs.
|Maximilian Kieffer
|1:20 PM
|Thomas Pieters
|vs.
|Scott Jamieson
