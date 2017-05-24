BN Bridal Beauty: No Mane? No Problem! Joy Adenuga Shows us Beauty is Beyond Hair for Brides with Alopecia

Stellar makeup artist Joy Adenuga has released a new bridal beauty lookbook, inspired by a real bride who has alopecia. As a type of hair loss, alopecia occurs when your immune system attacks your hair follicles, where the growth of your hair begins. Read more about it here. Speaking on the influence behind these photos to BellaNaija […]

The post BN Bridal Beauty: No Mane? No Problem! Joy Adenuga Shows us Beauty is Beyond Hair for Brides with Alopecia appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

