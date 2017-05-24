Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BN Bridal Beauty: No Mane? No Problem! Joy Adenuga Shows us Beauty is Beyond Hair for Brides with Alopecia

Posted on May 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Stellar makeup artist Joy Adenuga has released a new bridal beauty lookbook, inspired by a real bride who has alopecia. As a type of hair loss, alopecia occurs when your immune system attacks your hair follicles, where the growth of your hair begins. Read more about it here. Speaking on the influence behind these photos to BellaNaija […]

The post BN Bridal Beauty: No Mane? No Problem! Joy Adenuga Shows us Beauty is Beyond Hair for Brides with Alopecia appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.