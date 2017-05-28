BN Pick Your Fave: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Bolanle Olukanni in Style Temple

Today’s BN Pick Your Fave features a renowned author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and media personality, Bolanle Olukanni both in this dress by Style Temple. Chimamanda wore her’s with green heels as part of her ‘Wear Nigerian’ campaign while Bolanle wore the same dress in London for the premiere of new movie, Isoken – hence the jacket. Who […]

