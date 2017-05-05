Bobrisky unfollows Mcgalaxy on IG after the singer dissed him – Information Nigeria
Information Nigeria
Bobrisky unfollows Mcgalaxy on IG after the singer dissed him
Information Nigeria
It seems Bobrisky & McGalaxy are no longer best buddies. And this is coming hours after the Okokobioko crooner publicly dissed the Snapchat king at his album listening party two days ago. As you read this, Bobrisky has unfollowed McGalaxy on Instagram …
