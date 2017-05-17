Bodies of 25 illegal miners recovered from abandoned South African gold shaft – Reuters Africa

Pages Navigation Menu

Bodies of 25 illegal miners recovered from abandoned South African gold shaft

Bodies of 25 illegal miners recovered from abandoned South African gold shaft
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Police recovered 25 bodies, believed to be those of illegal miners, from a disused Harmony Gold mine shaft, near an area where 76 illegal miners died in 2009 in what was one of South Africa's worst mining disasters. The bodies …
