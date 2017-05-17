Bodies of 25 illegal miners recovered from abandoned South African gold shaft – Reuters Africa
Bodies of 25 illegal miners recovered from abandoned South African gold shaft
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Police recovered 25 bodies, believed to be those of illegal miners, from a disused Harmony Gold mine shaft, near an area where 76 illegal miners died in 2009 in what was one of South Africa's worst mining disasters. The bodies …
25th miner pulled from disused mine shaft
