BoG in no rush to announce new capital requirement – Governor – Starr 103.5 FM
|
Starr 103.5 FM
|
BoG in no rush to announce new capital requirement – Governor
Starr 103.5 FM
Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, has said that the central bank is in no rush to announce the widely anticipated new minimum capital requirement for commercial banks operating in the country. The governor, addressing his maiden …
How the AfDB raised $71m in bonds issued in Ghana cedis
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!