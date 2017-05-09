BOI: Nigeria Disburses N9.08 billion To Southeast Farmers

The Bank of Industry (BOI) has said that the N9.08 billion injected into agriculture in the Southeastern part of the country was in line with Federal Government’s food programme for the country.

The Guardian quoted the bank’s Managing Director, Kabiru Mohammed, as saying that the move was part of efforts to diversify the economy and attain food security.

It is understood that of the amount so far disbursed to farmers in the region, Abia got N1.4b, Anambra got N3.3b, while Ebonyi got N578m. Also, Enugu got N1.7b, while Imo got N2b.

Speaking with newsmen in Enugu, Mohammed disclosed that the bank had the mandate of providing agricultural credit and non-agricultural micro-credit with a view to curbing poverty.

He, however, said that the amount so far disbursed fell below the expected target for the region considering the abundant opportunities there.

“Our bank and its stakeholders are making concerted efforts to curb all known challenges to agro-entrepreneurship to widen the space for more participation,” he said.

Mohammed pointed out that most of the credit facilities were directed at women whom he said, had suffered from neglect, chronic underinvestment and regional protectionism.

“We know that a lot of women in the rural areas are involved in agriculture but presently not being taken care of. They are poorly served by infrastructure, financial systems, scientific innovations or access to markets and the results are reflected in poor levels of productivity. Our intension is to make sure our activities extend to them,” he said

The post BOI: Nigeria Disburses N9.08 billion To Southeast Farmers appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

