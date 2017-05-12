Pages Navigation Menu

BoI offers zero per cent interest on loans to Corps members

Posted on May 12, 2017

IN A BID to encourage entrepreneurship and aid business growth in Nigeria, the Bank of Industry, BoI is offering a zero percent interest rates for Corps members. This is under its Graduate Entrepreneurship Fund, GEF, programme which is being implemented by the bank in partnership with the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC. The scheme which […]

