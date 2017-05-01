BoI records N17bn operating profit

The Bank of Industry (BoI) recorded operating profit before tax of N17 billion in 2016, a 44 percent increase over the N11.9 billion recorded in 2015. A statement by the bank in Lagos on Monday said Its loans and advances also rose by 10 per cent to N171 billion in 2016 from N156 billion in 2015.

