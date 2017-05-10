BOI Signs MOU For Diaspora Investment – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
BOI Signs MOU For Diaspora Investment
CHANNELS TELEVISION
NIRSAL, BOI, Financial Inclusion, Ecobank The acting Managing Director of the Bank of Industry Mr. Rasheed Olagunju has announced plans by the bank to assist Nigerians in the Diaspora who intend to invest in Nigeria through its business development …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!