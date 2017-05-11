BoI to Charge Zero Per Cent Interest on Loans to Youths – THISDAY Newspapers
THISDAY Newspapers
BoI to Charge Zero Per Cent Interest on Loans to Youths
The Bank of Industry (BoI) has reduced its interest rates for corp members under its Graduate Entrepreneurship Fund (GEF) programme, to zero per cent interest charge from 9%, as part of measures to encourage entrepreneurship and aid business growth.
BoI unveils zero-interest loan for corps members
