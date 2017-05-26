BoI to grow businesses with N25bn in 2017

The Bank of Industry (BoI) has said it is determined to increase funding to businesses to about N25 billion in 2017 from the N8 billion recorded in 2016. Mr Abdul-Ganiyu Mohammed, General Manager (SME-South) of the bank, disclosed this at the South East Regional Customers’ Forum in Awka on Thursday. Mohammed said BoI had automated its operations that the process of accessing loan was now seamless.

