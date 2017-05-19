Boko Haram: 106 Chibok girls, 11,894 hostages freed so far

Minister for Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali has revealed that no fewer than 106 Chibok girls and 11,894 other Boko Haram hostages have been freed so far by the Nigerian army. The minister spoke at a 2-day retreat organized by the ministry held at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, Jos. According to […]

Boko Haram: 106 Chibok girls, 11,894 hostages freed so far

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

