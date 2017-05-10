Pages Navigation Menu

Boko Haram: Army redploy 147 officers to Operation Lafiya Dole, other formations

Posted on May 10, 2017

The Nigerian Army has redeployed 147 officers to the Operation LAFIYA DOLE, some divisions, formations and training schools. A statement from Brigadier General Sani Usman said the posting, which was released by the Office of the Military Secretary (Army), has Major General RO Yusuf, Commander, Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps moving to Command Training and Doctrine […]

