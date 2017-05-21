Boko Haram beheads four IDPs in Borno

Four Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in Dalori-1 Camp of Maiduguri, Borno State, were reportedly beheaded by the Boko Haram sect on Saturday. The four victims, whose bodies were found some few kilometres from the Dalori camp along the Maiduguri-Bama road, were on Sunday buried by their fellow displaced persons. Two other IDPs who were among […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

