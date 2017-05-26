Boko Haram: Borno provides succour for 500,000 orphans

BORNO State Governor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima said that his administration is providing succour to over 500,000 orphans and 35,000 widows who are victims of Boko Haram activities in the state. Shettima revealed yesterday at swearing in ceremony for 2017 Batch A corps members held at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense College, Katsina State. He […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

