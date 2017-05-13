Pages Navigation Menu

Boko Haram commander swapped with 82 Chibok girls threatens to bomb Abuja in new video

The Boko Haram commanders, who were swapped with 82 Chibok girls, have threatened to bomb Abuja in new video obtained by international journalist, Ahmad Salkida. Salkida, who has close links with the insurgent group, said the video released by the Abubakar Shekau faction, featured one Shuaibu Moni, a Boko Haram commander who was one of […]

