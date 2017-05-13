Pages Navigation Menu

Boko Haram: Group raises questions over journalists involvement in video

A humanitarian organization under the aegis of Save Humanity Advocacy Centre (SHAC), in Jos on Saturday expressed concern over a new Boko Haram video being promoted by a supposed journalist, Ahmed Salkida to stop threatening Nigerians simply because he lost out in the negotiations that led to the recent release of some 82 Chibok Girls. […]

