Boko Haram kills six farmers in Maiduguri

Boko Haram jihadists have killed six farmers who were working on their land near the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri, civilian militia members and locals told AFP on Monday. Gunmen on motorcycles attacked the group who were preparing their fields for the rainy season outside Amrawa village, 16 kilometres (10 miles) from the Borno state […]

