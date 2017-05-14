Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram latest Videos are just empty threats – Nigeria Army

Posted on May 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Army has told Nigerians that the latest video released by Boko Haram were just empty threats. Boko Haram terrorists threatening to blow up the country’s capital, Abuja. In a press statement issued by the Nigerian Army spokesman, he stated categorically that the recent Boko Haram Video released is  mere propaganda. The statement reads; …

The post Boko Haram latest Videos are just empty threats – Nigeria Army appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.