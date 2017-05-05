Boko Haram Leader, Abubakar Shekau Releases New Video, Says He Was Never Injured | May 5th 2017

Factional leader of the Boko Haram terrorist group, Abubakar Shekau has released a new video dispelling rumours of him being injured.

The Nigerian Air Force few days ago claimed Shekau was seriously wounded after an air strike and receiving treatment at the cameroon/Nigeria border.

In this video below, Shekau has dismissed the reports, adding that if its God’s will for him to die, he will.

