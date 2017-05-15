Boko Haram ‘ll soon be history, Olonisakin boasts

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-DESPITE renewed threats by Boko Haram terrorists that it would bomb some parts of the country, especially Abuja, the nation’s capital city, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, has boasted that the group and its activities would soon become history.

He insisted that with the reinvigorated Armed Forces of Nigeria and the collaboration of the Multinational Joint Task Force, the Boko Haram menace would soon be over.

Speaking Monday, in Abuja, while playing host to the staff and members of the United Kingdom Royal College of Defence Studies, RCDS, said the military has recorded significant victory over the Boko Haram terrorists, who he noted, hitherto halted socio- economic activities in the North East.

Olonisakin, who was represented by the Chief of Defence Policy and Plans, Air Vice Marshal Bashir Saidu, noted that terrorism and insurgency were global security challenges.

He expressed appreciation to the United Kingdom for extending their training programme to some of Nigerian officers in their prestigious Royal Defence Academy.

Earlier, in their mission statement, leader of the delegation, Major General Lawrence Craig, said the visit was part of the Royal Defence College Geo-Strategic Study Tour to understudy the Nigerian military winning strategy in combating Boko Haram terrorism in the North East and militancy in the Niger Delta region.

General Lawrence stated that the visit was part of the Royal Defence College geo-strategic tour to acquaint the members with the emerging global phenomenon in African perspective.

He applauded the General Olonisakin and the Nigerian Armed Forces for their tremendous contributions to nation building and observed that in spite of the myriad of security challenges, the Nigerian military had been able to give a good account of itself as a leading military force in Africa and the sub-region.

Members of the delegation were briefed on the operational activities of the DHQ which includes: Lafiya Dole, Delta Safe, Awatse, Safe Haven, and International Peace Support Operations.

