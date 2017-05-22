Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram: New GOC, Ibrahim Yusuf visits battle frontline in Borno

Posted on May 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Barely 24 hours after assuming command as the acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Ibrahim Yusuf has embarked on a maiden operational visit to troops’ locations to conduct on-the-spot assessment of the current operational situation. The GOC was first at the 21 Brigade Headquarters Bama where he was former Brigade […]

Boko Haram: New GOC, Ibrahim Yusuf visits battle frontline in Borno

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.