Boko Haram; New GOC of 7 Division takes over command

Posted on May 17, 2017

The new Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Brig.- Gen. Ibrahim Yusuf has formally taken over command of the Division in Maiduguri.

Yusuf  took over from his predecessor, Brig. Gen. Victor Ezugwu who was  posted to Depot Nigerian Army Zaria as Commandant.

In a brief ceremony at the Maimalari Barracks, Headquarters of the Division, the new GOC  was presented with the Division flag by his predecessor after signing the handing and taking over notes.

He later inspected the Quarter Guard where old flag was lowered and new one hoisted to signify the change of command at the division.

Yusuf, who hails from Yobe, is the 7th GOC of the Division since its formation in 2013.

He is a member of 37 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) and also an alumni of the National Defence College, Abuja.

Until his present appointment, Yusuf was the Registrar of the NDA

 

