Boko Haram: Nigeria coming out of her worst humanitarian challenges – DG NEMA

Director General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Engr. Mustapha Maihaja has said that, for sustainable proactive disaster management, Nigeria has adopted the implementation of measures aimed at increasing capacity of its citizens to promote risk reduction and reduce their vulnerabilities, A statement from the head of Media and Public Relations, NEMA, Sani Datti, and […]

Boko Haram: Nigeria coming out of her worst humanitarian challenges – DG NEMA

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

