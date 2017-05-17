Boko Haram: Nigeria to Miss Deadline for Returning Displaced People Home – Newsweek
|
Newsweek
|
Boko Haram: Nigeria to Miss Deadline for Returning Displaced People Home
Newsweek
Nigerians displaced by militant group Boko Haram will not return home by the end of May as originally planned, according to the governor of the state hit hardest by the Islamist insurgency. Recurrent attacks by the militants, who have ties to the …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!