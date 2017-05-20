Boko Haram plans to attack Abuja, Ona of Abaji cries out

…We’ll beef up security — Police

By Kingsley Omonobi

THE Ona of Abaji and Chairman FCT Council of Traditional rulers, Alhaji Adamu Yunusa on Friday raised the alarm of threats by Boko Haram to attack the Federal Capital Territory through Abaji and neighbouring communities.

Yunusa made the disclosure just as the Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG, Shuaibu Gambo assured that security would be beefed up while intelligence platforms will be deployed to Abaji and its environs.

Speaking when Gambo, who is in charge of North Central Zone of the country visited Abaji as part of his tour of states in the zone, the traditional ruler said: “We have been hearing that Boko Haram are planning to attack the FCT and the plan is to infiltrate and carry out the attack from Abaji. We will be the first casualty. We need the police now more than ever.

“Another issue that I want to bring to your attention is that of recruitment in the police. We discovered that recruitment is done by states but the FCT is not considered as a state. Even the big men in FCT will bring their candidates from these other states.

I want to appeal that FCT indigenes be given special consideration in subsequent recruitments.”

He also spoke on the need for better welfare for policemen through the provision of office accommodation, patrol vehicles, and timely promotions.

Responding, Gambo promised to relay the request to the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris adding that the IGP had discussed with the presidency the need for more recruitment into the Nigerian Police to meet up with increasing security challenges.

He said: “The plan is that in the next 6 years, the Police should be allowed to recruit 30, 000 personnel every year to meet the security challenges confronting the nation.”

