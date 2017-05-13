Boko Haram plans to bomb Abuja, says purported insurgent

A man purporting to be a Boko Haram fighter said the Islamist militant group plans to bomb Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, in a video seen by Reuters on Saturday. “More bombs attacks are on the way, including Abuja that you feel is secured,” said the man in the video, which was obtained by Sahara Reporters, a […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

