Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram: Russia supports Nigeria in fight against terrorism

Posted on May 31, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Nigeria’s fight against terrorism has received a major boost from the Russian government following a pledge to end the activities of Boko Haram. According to a statement, Russian Foreign Affairs Minister, Sergey Lavrov gave the reassurance in Moscow, Russia during an official meeting with his counterpart from Nigeria, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama. He said his country…

The post Boko Haram: Russia supports Nigeria in fight against terrorism appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.